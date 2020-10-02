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Dr. Zev Zelenko - Bullet & The Gun
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200 views • October 02, 2020
Dr. Zev Zelenko, September 30, 2020
“We could have prevented 84% of the deaths.”
Dr. Zev Zelenko has been successful treating virus out-patients with a treatment called 'The Zelenko Protocol'.
Full article: https://torontocaribbean.com/drzev/
MyTCNTV
https://www.youtube.com/c/MyTCNTV/
“We could have prevented 84% of the deaths.”
Dr. Zev Zelenko has been successful treating virus out-patients with a treatment called 'The Zelenko Protocol'.
Full article: https://torontocaribbean.com/drzev/
MyTCNTV
https://www.youtube.com/c/MyTCNTV/
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