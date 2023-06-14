Teaching on Re-Examining The Authenticity Of Reality Webinar | Dr. Phil Valentine | June 10th, 2023

Date & TimeJun 25, 2023 11:00 AM inDescription
PHASE 1: Flat Earth - Exposing and Decoding the Heliocentric Hoax
PHASE 2: Trans-Dimensional Pathways - Time Travel...
Dr. Valentine link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sAROdZWsR8uSie0EtV98qA#/registration
Website: Https://www.UKSNOW.org
Contact: 1 (800) 847-1219
For info:[email protected]
PayPal: [email protected] (Friends and Family)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.