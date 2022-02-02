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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 79 - Jan 29, 2022
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175 views • February 02, 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 79 - Jan 29, 2022
The 5 Docs welcome Patrick King with an update from the Trucker's Freedom Convoy in Canada!
https://www.drtenpenny.com/ - https://mamm.org/ https://www.drnorthrup.com/ -
https://drleemerritt.com - https://carriemadej.com/ - https://www.the5docs.com/
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/acc41031-a822-4d86-a6ab-608b8cb2242a
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 79 - Jan 29 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P, Episode 79, Dr. Madej, Dr. Merritt, Dr. Northrup, Dr. Palevsky, McDonnell, Patrick King, Jan 29 2022
Critically Thinking, Dr T and Dr P Episode 79, Jan 29 2022
————————-
Dr. P's response to the email from the Associated Press reporter:
"The COVID injections are experimental, and are only utilised under the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) because they are experimental. The studies of these injections are still ongoing. I suggest reading about EUA utilisation of these experimental injections.
Comirnaty is not used in the United States, regardless of FDA authorisation or not. The remainder of the injections remain authorised, but not approved, and remain experimental.
I suggest you go to a pharmacy and look at the package insert of these injections yourself. These package inserts are blank.
I suggest you take a look at the government websites yourself, instead of simply accepting their arguments, and see if you can find the full list of ingredients yourself.
If you are relying on the experts at multiple academic institutions, in lieu of doing the research yourself, I believe you will be left with an expertise based on your listening skills instead of doing your own research.
Lastly, if you listen to the video again, I didn't suggest that the injections contain graphene hydroxide. I merely reported what the Austrian scientist reported in his video upon his evaluation of the COVID injections. And his evaluation of the injections reported finding graphene hydroxide.
Within days of his report he was killed.”
The 5 Docs welcome Patrick King with an update from the Trucker's Freedom Convoy in Canada!
https://www.drtenpenny.com/ - https://mamm.org/ https://www.drnorthrup.com/ -
https://drleemerritt.com - https://carriemadej.com/ - https://www.the5docs.com/
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/acc41031-a822-4d86-a6ab-608b8cb2242a
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 79 - Jan 29 2022
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P, Episode 79, Dr. Madej, Dr. Merritt, Dr. Northrup, Dr. Palevsky, McDonnell, Patrick King, Jan 29 2022
Critically Thinking, Dr T and Dr P Episode 79, Jan 29 2022
————————-
Dr. P's response to the email from the Associated Press reporter:
"The COVID injections are experimental, and are only utilised under the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) because they are experimental. The studies of these injections are still ongoing. I suggest reading about EUA utilisation of these experimental injections.
Comirnaty is not used in the United States, regardless of FDA authorisation or not. The remainder of the injections remain authorised, but not approved, and remain experimental.
I suggest you go to a pharmacy and look at the package insert of these injections yourself. These package inserts are blank.
I suggest you take a look at the government websites yourself, instead of simply accepting their arguments, and see if you can find the full list of ingredients yourself.
If you are relying on the experts at multiple academic institutions, in lieu of doing the research yourself, I believe you will be left with an expertise based on your listening skills instead of doing your own research.
Lastly, if you listen to the video again, I didn't suggest that the injections contain graphene hydroxide. I merely reported what the Austrian scientist reported in his video upon his evaluation of the COVID injections. And his evaluation of the injections reported finding graphene hydroxide.
Within days of his report he was killed.”
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