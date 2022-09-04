SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 01SEP22 - Rita Panahi: New Zealanders Waking up to Jacinda Ardern's Gross Ineptitude

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Sky News host Rita Panahi says New Zealanders are finally waking up to the “gross ineptitude” of their “lockdown happy Prime Minister”.
“After enjoying one of the longest political honeymoons in modern politics, thanks largely to adoring media coverage,” she said.
“Jacinda Ardern and her Labour party are facing some ugly poll numbers and protests.”