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Dr. David E. Martin Interview With Brian Rose ,, THE CORONA FRAUD .
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137 views • July 21, 2021
Dr. David E. Martin Interview With Brian Rose ,, THE CORONA FRAUD .
Dr. David E. Martin featured in Plandemic Indoctornation sits down for an interview with Brian Rose on Londan Real. This is a combination of clips taken from the full interview I have timestamped below.
Timestamps:
1. Moderna (0:00)
2. Moderna’s History: (3:02)
3 Moderna And Fauci: (8:05)
4. Will There Ever Be A Vaccine From Moderna: (11:11)
5. Who Needs To Investigate Moderna And Fauci: (14:54)
6. Gates And Fauci: (20:40)
7. The Pandemic As A Political Tool: (25:50)
8. Fauci And The Vaccine Narrative: (29:36)
9. Vaccination Is A Matter Of Beliefs: (31:35)
10. First Day Of School Story: (35:42)
11. Google And Un-searchable Information: (38:38)
12. Doing The Interview With Mikki: (42:28)
13. CDC Lied: (45:19)
14. What Happened In China: (52:33)
15. The World In 2022: (58:29)
16. What’s Next For Dr. David E. Martin: (1:01:58)
Dr. David E. Martin featured in Plandemic Indoctornation sits down for an interview with Brian Rose on Londan Real. This is a combination of clips taken from the full interview I have timestamped below.
Timestamps:
1. Moderna (0:00)
2. Moderna’s History: (3:02)
3 Moderna And Fauci: (8:05)
4. Will There Ever Be A Vaccine From Moderna: (11:11)
5. Who Needs To Investigate Moderna And Fauci: (14:54)
6. Gates And Fauci: (20:40)
7. The Pandemic As A Political Tool: (25:50)
8. Fauci And The Vaccine Narrative: (29:36)
9. Vaccination Is A Matter Of Beliefs: (31:35)
10. First Day Of School Story: (35:42)
11. Google And Un-searchable Information: (38:38)
12. Doing The Interview With Mikki: (42:28)
13. CDC Lied: (45:19)
14. What Happened In China: (52:33)
15. The World In 2022: (58:29)
16. What’s Next For Dr. David E. Martin: (1:01:58)
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