Dog Days of Summer! 🐶🤩👍🏾

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Well, the heat and humidity have arrived, as have the summer squalls. Luckily it's not too hot... yet. The garden's producing quite well with cucumbers and tomatoes at the ready on the vine. I also planted a second round of cucumbers and potatoes. And the watermelon, okra and pumpkin are growing. I'm testing out a planting of honey dew melon and litchi seeds, too. Fingers crossed! 🤞🏾🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll