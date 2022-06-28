BREAKING-AMTRAK TRAIN IN MENDON MISSOURI HITS TRUCK+FLIPS KILLING+INJURING MANY+COAL TRAIN TOO

Brandon cory Nagley.





Jun 27, 2022 BREAKING-AMTRAK TRAIN IN MENDON MISSOURI HITS TRUCK+FLIPS KILLING+INJURING MANY+COAL TRAIN TO?/READ BELOW. Sorry I said Kansas in the video....it's in Mendon Missouri not Kansas..... -- About eight cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak and the Missouri State Highway Patrol..... I guess Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many?? now they are saying multiple deaths also as 243 people were in the train with 12 workers from amtrak, Amtrak says..... Also other breaking news in the second clip in my video another train also crashed 9 days ago weirdly in around the same area in kansas/Missouri region ....though strangely didn't make big news even though it was carrying tons of coal on it... Coal ( one of our main energy sources )... Yeah... Lots happening and going on... Be safe out there everyone as things are getting crazy as we're in the end days... Is Christ your Lord? Tomorrow isn't promised just as today isn't.. So walk in love and forgiveness daily as God commanded... I Forgot to mention the train was coming from Los Angeles going to Chicago that crashed killing and injuring people earlier today..... Prayers up for the victims... And I'm not going to say what just popped in my head as the actual cause though if you're like me and others who understand a big reason why planes are getting canceled now by the thousands globally then you'd look at this train crash a whole other way.... /: it's not good... What Makes no sense to me is what in the world was a dump truck doing even near that close to Tracks and not one word on the supposed person "in the dump truck " that's very off to me... Anyway my condolences to those who lost someone there in Missouri....





...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments to see how to accept Christ as Lord before late....





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wW-f0SCzCgc