2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 136
2 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
What does it mean to be a Christian in a post Christian society?
The earliest settlers of North America came here to find freedom to worship as they chose. As the colonies took form much of the rule of law was from British rule as the country was a British colony. As such, most if not all the colonists practiced some denomination of the Christian faith.
The fathers of our country used Christian values to guide them as they created and outlined how the new country would form and the governing principles that would guide us all. It’s no secret that the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution with the Bill or Rights and various amendments had their basis in the Christian faith.
But this is all changing. We are increasingly becoming a post-Christian nation that has turned their back on God.
Keywords
christiansolutionspostchristian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos