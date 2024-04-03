Create New Account
She was dumped on the street with ton of fluids in her huge belly...Happy transformation
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

The Moho


Apr 1, 2024


She was dumped on the street with ton of fluids in her huge belly...Happy transformation


We saw a photo call for help a poor dog suffered on the street.

Abandoned female dog who is suffering from abnormal big belly.

So we drove to there to pick her up to the Vet.

The stomach is very big. The dog is having difficulty breathing.

There are hundreds of ticks on her emaciated body.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUglyTdL7VM

dogtransformationrescuedumpedfluidsthe mohohuge belly

