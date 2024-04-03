The Moho
Apr 1, 2024
She was dumped on the street with ton of fluids in her huge belly...Happy transformation
We saw a photo call for help a poor dog suffered on the street.
Abandoned female dog who is suffering from abnormal big belly.
So we drove to there to pick her up to the Vet.
The stomach is very big. The dog is having difficulty breathing.
There are hundreds of ticks on her emaciated body.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUglyTdL7VM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.