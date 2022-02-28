"Do Good" by Sonya Chittum, Sung at Gonzales Baptist Temple on February 27, 2022

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Philip Goppelt and his father performing "Do Good," from the album *Every Song I Sing* (Kids Sing Psalms, Volume 2). All three "Kids Sing Psalms" albums are based on actual texts from the Psalms (King James Version). The first album, as well as some other albums by Sonya Chittum, are available on major music platforms, including iTunes. Mail requests for CDs of "Kids Sing Psalms," Volumes 1, 2, and 3, to Sonya Chittum at: 128 Cloud Rest Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71901. I recommend including at least $7 per CD requested.