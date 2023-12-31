That dog was so scared, he hid in the warehouse with 2 bullets at his feet

Pitiful Animal





The dog was found in an abandoned warehouse in a pretty bad condition

The locals found them and called the dog rescue station

I didn't want to say it but it sucked, he had 2 bullet wounds in his leg

When he saw us he was quite scared and tried to move

Lots of flies swarmed the wound, it looked like it had been abused

2 bullets in the leg! Spinal cord injury! Plus piroplasmosis

He laid there for a long time without help

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE3QOb7-V3E