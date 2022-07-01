Just before the Rapture...

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The book of Revelation is a treasure trove of information concerning the events which will precede the rapture; describing concrete, actual events that will be understandable to anyone with eyes to see. Show Notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lOomPAPrXaUs03_sJHENs74CJiYdTPQG/view?usp=sharing Link to previous video: https://youtu.be/ACMmOY4DYHM Day of Atonement video: https://youtu.be/1fyW9AtpErc 3 Raptures: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U Holy Spirit Out-pouring/revival: https://youtu.be/wcWBMIMxYU4 2 Witnesses: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8 Joy! : https://youtu.be/WufxLI4Bxjs Gog/Magog war: https://youtu.be/Xwk2BBYIHyI Matthew 24 “Analyzing the Intel” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F