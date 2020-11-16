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Off With Their Heads - The Noahide World Order Examined
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254 views • November 16, 2020
*Take all this information with a grain of salt. Look up the cutting tech yourselves. It shows a hydraulic cutter made for paper in most search results but I am sure they can make one for people. Some youngster could virtually run it from his parents basement and not even know what he was running. The first presenter mentioned an article posted in 2020 but the date clearly shows 2019. Do your own research on all of this. Dr testimony may be to keep up from looking at other information. Many are not Christians and some promote the new age movement. Love you all. Stay blessed friends.
Illuminati/Founded - May 1, 1776, Ingolstadt, Germany
United States of America/Founded - July 4, 1776
This beast has many heads. The U.N. , Vatican, DC, Jerusalem, London, Switzerland etc... Jesuit Fake Jew Freemason Luciferian - Synagogue of Satan. I have over 600 videos on this channel that cover a vast amount of the info here in much more detail.
For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. 1 Timothy 6:10
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
The most wealthy bloodline in the world, with no exception, and the leader of the Ashkenazi Jews in the world today, is the Rothschild "Red Shield" family. Their bloodline also extends into the Royal Families of Europe, and the following family names: Astor; Bundy; Collins; duPont; Freeman; Kennedy; Morgan; Oppenheimer; Rockefeller; Sassoon; Schiff; Taft; and Van Duyn.
However, these are not the only bloodlines to worry about. You are probably aware of the centuries old practice undertaken by many Ashkenazi Jews whereby they would change their name, in order for them to appear part of the dominant race of the country in which they lived, so as they could obtain influential positions in that country, which they would then exploit to serve their real masters elsewhere.
Georgia Guidestones - The Georgia Guidestones are a granite monument erected in 1980 in Elbert County, Georgia, in the United States. A set of 10 guidelines is inscribed on the structure in eight modern languages and a shorter message is inscribed at the top of the structure in four ancient language scripts. Address: 1031 Guide Stones Road, Elberton, GA 30635 - Opened: March 22, 1980 (322 Skull & Bones)
Seven Laws of Noah - According to Jewish tradition, the Noahide Laws (Hebrew: שבע מצוות בני נח, Sheva mitzvot b'nei Noach), also called the Brit Noah ("Covenant of Noah") refer to seven religious laws that were given by G-d to Adam and Noah, which are considered to be morally binding on non-Jews.
New World Order Organizational Structure Free Download: http://savedsoberawake.com/wp-content... (Take this with a grain of salt. Covers a lot of the groups but may not tell the whole story.)
..............................................
Video Credits:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
..............................................
MorehardnewsTV - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXQ5...
..............................................
Dr. Carrie Madej Full Discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - https://youtu.be/n4cIvs3mHRM
..............................................
C. Ervana - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYC...
..............................................
Christian Video Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/Christia...
* If your content is in here and you would like credit, please send your info to me through the About Me tab. I am uploading it to help people see the truth like I was shown the truth. Please contact me before filing a copyright against me.
..............................................
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook /////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
Illuminati/Founded - May 1, 1776, Ingolstadt, Germany
United States of America/Founded - July 4, 1776
This beast has many heads. The U.N. , Vatican, DC, Jerusalem, London, Switzerland etc... Jesuit Fake Jew Freemason Luciferian - Synagogue of Satan. I have over 600 videos on this channel that cover a vast amount of the info here in much more detail.
For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. 1 Timothy 6:10
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
The most wealthy bloodline in the world, with no exception, and the leader of the Ashkenazi Jews in the world today, is the Rothschild "Red Shield" family. Their bloodline also extends into the Royal Families of Europe, and the following family names: Astor; Bundy; Collins; duPont; Freeman; Kennedy; Morgan; Oppenheimer; Rockefeller; Sassoon; Schiff; Taft; and Van Duyn.
However, these are not the only bloodlines to worry about. You are probably aware of the centuries old practice undertaken by many Ashkenazi Jews whereby they would change their name, in order for them to appear part of the dominant race of the country in which they lived, so as they could obtain influential positions in that country, which they would then exploit to serve their real masters elsewhere.
Georgia Guidestones - The Georgia Guidestones are a granite monument erected in 1980 in Elbert County, Georgia, in the United States. A set of 10 guidelines is inscribed on the structure in eight modern languages and a shorter message is inscribed at the top of the structure in four ancient language scripts. Address: 1031 Guide Stones Road, Elberton, GA 30635 - Opened: March 22, 1980 (322 Skull & Bones)
Seven Laws of Noah - According to Jewish tradition, the Noahide Laws (Hebrew: שבע מצוות בני נח, Sheva mitzvot b'nei Noach), also called the Brit Noah ("Covenant of Noah") refer to seven religious laws that were given by G-d to Adam and Noah, which are considered to be morally binding on non-Jews.
New World Order Organizational Structure Free Download: http://savedsoberawake.com/wp-content... (Take this with a grain of salt. Covers a lot of the groups but may not tell the whole story.)
..............................................
Video Credits:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
..............................................
MorehardnewsTV - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXQ5...
..............................................
Dr. Carrie Madej Full Discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - https://youtu.be/n4cIvs3mHRM
..............................................
C. Ervana - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYC...
..............................................
Christian Video Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/Christia...
* If your content is in here and you would like credit, please send your info to me through the About Me tab. I am uploading it to help people see the truth like I was shown the truth. Please contact me before filing a copyright against me.
..............................................
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook /////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
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