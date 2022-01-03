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Jab Injured Pilot Who Blacked Out While Landing - Suing Biden Administration & Citing FAA's Own Regulations
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143 views • January 03, 2022
MIRRORED from - https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hKlphkestXw/
The jab injured pilot says he felt something "pop" in his head while landing a passenger jet and has no memory of touching down. He's no longer able to fly due to "vaccine injury" so he's suing the Biden Administration because the mandate broke the FAA's own rules and regulations.
Not to mention the Nuremberg Code
The jab injured pilot says he felt something "pop" in his head while landing a passenger jet and has no memory of touching down. He's no longer able to fly due to "vaccine injury" so he's suing the Biden Administration because the mandate broke the FAA's own rules and regulations.
Not to mention the Nuremberg Code
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