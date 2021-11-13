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Waikiki Freedom March - Diamond Garcia - 2021-11-13
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40 views • November 15, 2021
On November 13, 2021 dozens of liberty loving people marched up Kalakaua Avenue to warn people not to give up their freedom. Before the march there was a special guest speaker, Diamond Garcia, who brought us a message of unity for freedom and how we need to vote in local people instead of corrupt buffoons.
Be sure to watch the separate video of the march down Kalakaua Avenue.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Waikiki #Freedom #March
Be sure to watch the separate video of the march down Kalakaua Avenue.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Waikiki #Freedom #March
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