Ode To The Vegetables

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing AI Assist

100This is an ode, to the ones, left behind

The ones who were ignored, and cast beside

The ones who grew weary, each and every day

The ones who felt neglected, but had to stay



The ones who were left off of every dish

This is an ode to the vegetables in my fridge

But now its too late, much too late to eat

You've changed your colors, its not just me



You used to be green, and yellow and red

Now you are brown, grey and fuzzy instead

I had good intentions when I saw you in the store

Now, to the garbage you go, then I'll purchase more



The ones who were left off of every dish

This is an ode to the vegetables in my fridge

But now its too late, much too late to eat

You've changed your colors, its not just me



You used to be green, and yellow and red

Now you are brown, grey and fuzzy instead

I had good intentions when I saw you in the store

Now, to the garbage you go, then I'll purchase more% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music