Ode To The Vegetables - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
0 follower
0
15 views • 1 day ago

Ode To The Vegetables

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing AI Assist

100This is an ode, to the ones, left behind
The ones who were ignored, and cast beside
The ones who grew weary, each and every day
The ones who felt neglected, but had to stay

The ones who were left off of every dish
This is an ode to the vegetables in my fridge
But now its too late, much too late to eat
You've changed your colors, its not just me

You used to be green, and yellow and red
Now you are brown, grey and fuzzy instead
I had good intentions when I saw you in the store
Now, to the garbage you go, then I'll purchase more

The ones who were left off of every dish
This is an ode to the vegetables in my fridge
But now its too late, much too late to eat
You've changed your colors, its not just me

You used to be green, and yellow and red
Now you are brown, grey and fuzzy instead
I had good intentions when I saw you in the store
Now, to the garbage you go, then I'll purchase more% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music 

comedyfunnyvegetablesaimusichumor
