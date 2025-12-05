© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ode To The Vegetables
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing AI Assist
100This is an ode, to the ones, left behind
The ones who were ignored, and cast beside
The ones who grew weary, each and every day
The ones who felt neglected, but had to stay
The ones who were left off of every dish
This is an ode to the vegetables in my fridge
But now its too late, much too late to eat
You've changed your colors, its not just me
You used to be green, and yellow and red
Now you are brown, grey and fuzzy instead
I had good intentions when I saw you in the store
Now, to the garbage you go, then I'll purchase more
Now, to the garbage you go, then I'll purchase more