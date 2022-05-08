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The REAL Reason the Left is OK with Doxing Judges | Flyover Conservatives
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21 views • May 08, 2022
As always our Friday interview with Dr. “So Good” Sherwood! We love having Doctor Sherwood on each week…
🩺 Grab Doctor Sherwoods 13 week course here ► https://DoctorSoGood.com
Use Promo Code FLYOVER at checkout for $50 off!
📱 Get Doctor Sherwood’s app by going to https://Sherwood2022.com
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Other GREAT episodes from Dr. Sherwood:
Getting Control in an Out of Control World: https://banned.video/watch?id=61dcd3db763f7b686774abd6&;list=61e604278362a67d2b03d97a
House of Lies: https://banned.video/watch?id=61cf67a387d9a747c095554e&;list=61e604278362a67d2b03d97a
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SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
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Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
🩺 Grab Doctor Sherwoods 13 week course here ► https://DoctorSoGood.com
Use Promo Code FLYOVER at checkout for $50 off!
📱 Get Doctor Sherwood’s app by going to https://Sherwood2022.com
-------------------------------------------
Other GREAT episodes from Dr. Sherwood:
Getting Control in an Out of Control World: https://banned.video/watch?id=61dcd3db763f7b686774abd6&;list=61e604278362a67d2b03d97a
House of Lies: https://banned.video/watch?id=61cf67a387d9a747c095554e&;list=61e604278362a67d2b03d97a
-------------------------------------------
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-
http://FlyoverCarpet.com
https://TipTopK9.com/
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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