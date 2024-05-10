💥The Russian Air Force dropped 3 FAB-500 bombs on a Ukrainian position on the west bank of the Dnepr in Kherson region
107 views
•
Published Friday
•
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
