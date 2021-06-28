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MANY DOCTOR'$, PHARMACIST$ AND OTHER$ ARE PROFITING FROM THE COVID $CAM KNOWINGLY AND UNKNOWINGLY
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71 views • June 28, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
To answer the good doctors last question in this short video...they are doing it for financial gain or they are exploiting newly found powers of importance. That makes them complicit in murder and genocide and they should be dealt with accordingly. You figure out what that means. If they don't know any better that is no excuse (they should know) and ignorance or stupidity should get them no mercy in the coming days of retribution.
I believe we will see the day when these bought and paid for murders are subjected to vigilante justice. When the dead start piling up and those who have been jabbed figure out what has been done to them and get pissed off it is going to get ugly. I for one could not say that I blame them.
However I do not agree it is the way to solve the problem. I am simply stating that when people find out how big the lies and the profits were, they will not be rational. If they think they are going to die and can pinpoint someone who may have caused it or profited from it...what would anyone expect?
To answer the good doctors last question in this short video...they are doing it for financial gain or they are exploiting newly found powers of importance. That makes them complicit in murder and genocide and they should be dealt with accordingly. You figure out what that means. If they don't know any better that is no excuse (they should know) and ignorance or stupidity should get them no mercy in the coming days of retribution.
I believe we will see the day when these bought and paid for murders are subjected to vigilante justice. When the dead start piling up and those who have been jabbed figure out what has been done to them and get pissed off it is going to get ugly. I for one could not say that I blame them.
However I do not agree it is the way to solve the problem. I am simply stating that when people find out how big the lies and the profits were, they will not be rational. If they think they are going to die and can pinpoint someone who may have caused it or profited from it...what would anyone expect?
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