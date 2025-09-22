Democrats -- "First Amendment Warriors" Protecting Black Jimmy, After Canceling Half of America

The Democrats, after having tried to strip the first amendment from the constitution, advocating for censorship, silencing voices during Covid, canceling Roseanne, Barr, and Tucker, Carlson, and trying to get Fox removed from the air, are suddenly protectors of the first amendment.

