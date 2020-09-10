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Las Vegas "massacre", are you sure people died?
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518 views • September 10, 2020
the elites who rule over us use crisis actors with fake blood to SCARE YOU in all these major media events....(The events where real people die you never hear about)....It's time for humanity to WAKE UP and realize we helped the wrong people win WW2 and they perpetrate psychological warfare upon all humanity for fear-based mind control
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