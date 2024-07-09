Julian Assange: Free from Prison Amid Information War – Controlled Asset?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, is now free from prison at a critical time in the information war. What does this mean for the battle over truth and transparency? Is Assange a hero of free speech or a controlled asset? Dive into the implications of his release and what it means for the global political landscape. Join the discussion and uncover the truth behind Assange's newfound freedom.
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin
https://www.thejennifermac.com/
To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
THERE ARE MANY FRAUDS!
JMC DOES NOT PROMOTE ANY QFS. THE ONLY AND OFFICAL JMC IS jmcamp888