US Sent Double Russia's Military Budget - Ukrainian & Russian 'Refugees' Now Coming Over Our Border
Red Voice Media
Published 20 hours ago |

"...could have built a border wall all the way on our southern border like 10 times over... They don't want to spend the money on that, because those are future Democrat voters." - Ray Dietrich


Check out the full video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/violence-against-police-has-leo-morale-plummeting-going-into-2023-foreign-and-domestic/ref/19


Former counterterrorism officer Drew Berquist and 20-year lawman Ray Dietrich tackle stories from both home and abroad lending their unique experiences.


2022 was another violent year in the war on police and we spoke to National Police Association spokesperson and former Sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith for an update.


Join us for a new episode every Saturday.  https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/foreign-and-domestic/


Check out the extended and uncensored interviews on RVM Premium, try it for just $1 - http://redvoicemedia.net/fd


National Police Association: https://nationalpolice.org/


russiapoliceputinopinionlaw enforcementukrainemilitary industrial complexdemocrat votersleoforeign and domesticopen borderzelenskydefund the policedrew berquistray dietrichbetsy brantner smithattack on police

