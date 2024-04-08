PROTECT YOUR SUPPLIES FROM RODENTS, ROLLING LOG MOUSE TRAP

Great way to protect your food and supplies from any small rodents wanting to eat and soil your supplies. This is in my greenhouse, these little guys always seem to find a way in.
