The Great Travel Reset
What is happening
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/travelreset/

Are you aware of the Great Travel Reset that is already underway? You should be! Are you outraged about the fact that one of your most basic human rights is being stolen from under your very nose? You ought to be! Are you willing to spend more than a few minutes a week informing yourself about this issue? You'd better be! If you want a two-minute explainer on this topic, go to TikTok. For everyone else, this is The Corbett Report.
