2023-9-8 I'm going to yell at you - 262
thedustspeaks
37 Subscribers
9 views
Published 21 hours ago

2023-9-8 I'm going to yell at you - 262This has been an interesting day for sure, and the subject of text today...........faith.....

encouragement......believe like you did in the beginning of your walk.
All coming at me from every way possible. I realized that I am just drained from all the work building the ark, and no me time, no time for anything else, no balance, no time for balance. 
I hope I am not bringing others down by how weak I have been, and how weary in my spirit. 
The Father strengthened me today...
Keywords
godchristfaithrepentanceblessingrepentjudgmentkingdom of godcovenantjacobcursepromisemalachiesau

