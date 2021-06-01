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Best & Taylor Intel (1/6/2021): Babylon is Fallen — It Was a Trap! — Be Watchful!
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271 views • January 07, 2021
The Illuminati Playbook Script, No Redress, Riots & Revolution
The Trump call to go to Washington to protest was a TRAP, a TRAP SET by Deep State as the communist playbook Rules For Radicals and the Illuminati protocols script is playing out before our eyes, and the American people, blind to all of it, and still under the spell of CV-19 witchcraft are likewise under the a delusion that prevents them from seeing what is being done to them. The communist, guilty of a REAL insurrection, and now saying the Trump supporters are guilty of insurrection. The communist liars are bent upon tearing down Babylon. What you are also watching is a JUDGMENT from the Lord that is not going to stop until Babylon is destroyed. Antifa has infiltrated the Trump protests so any and all violence will be blamed upon Trump and his supporters. It has begun… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
The Trump call to go to Washington to protest was a TRAP, a TRAP SET by Deep State as the communist playbook Rules For Radicals and the Illuminati protocols script is playing out before our eyes, and the American people, blind to all of it, and still under the spell of CV-19 witchcraft are likewise under the a delusion that prevents them from seeing what is being done to them. The communist, guilty of a REAL insurrection, and now saying the Trump supporters are guilty of insurrection. The communist liars are bent upon tearing down Babylon. What you are also watching is a JUDGMENT from the Lord that is not going to stop until Babylon is destroyed. Antifa has infiltrated the Trump protests so any and all violence will be blamed upon Trump and his supporters. It has begun… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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