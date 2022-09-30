‘WAKE UP’ This HUGE FBI robbery proves America is in DANGER

Glenn Beck
Sep 29, 2022 In 2021, the largest robbery in U.S. history occurred. It included a massive vault, the theft of 86 MILLION dollars in cash and assets, and several armed participants. You’ve probably never heard this story — at least, the way Glenn tells it — which is exactly what the FBI wants. But Glenn gives you all the details, using this incidence to show you that we’re now living in a different kind of America. Our freedoms and rights are in incredible danger, and now is the time we must take a stand and fearlessly speak out against the countless government crimes happening every day...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5Sb4JlKjCU
