‘WAKE UP’ This HUGE FBI robbery proves America is in DANGER
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Sep 29, 2022 In 2021, the largest robbery in U.S. history occurred. It included a massive vault, the theft of 86 MILLION dollars in cash and assets, and several armed participants. You’ve probably never heard this story — at least, the way Glenn tells it — which is exactly what the FBI wants. But Glenn gives you all the details, using this incidence to show you that we’re now living in a different kind of America. Our freedoms and rights are in incredible danger, and now is the time we must take a stand and fearlessly speak out against the countless government crimes happening every day...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5Sb4JlKjCU

Keywords
freedomcurrent eventsamericagovernment crimesfbirights2021glenn becktheftdangerrobberybiggest in history86 million dollars

