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'The Great Reset' — Christmas 2020-21 Warning from Religious Leaders
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383 views • December 25, 2020
English transcript and notes https://dryburgh.com/great-reset-cardinal-burke-archbishop-vigano/
"a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms"
— CARDINAL BURKE
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷
https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
*** I lost my main channel in the digital act of war YouTube committed on Christmas Day 2020 against multitudes of users. In my case giving a second strike to the same video they had already given a strike to a month ago (I'd not touched channel or reuploaded), to forcibly bring me to three strikes ***
Get off YT folks, https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
"a global élite that wants to subdue all of humanity, imposing coercive measures with which to drastically limit individual freedoms"
— CARDINAL BURKE
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷
https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
*** I lost my main channel in the digital act of war YouTube committed on Christmas Day 2020 against multitudes of users. In my case giving a second strike to the same video they had already given a strike to a month ago (I'd not touched channel or reuploaded), to forcibly bring me to three strikes ***
Get off YT folks, https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US
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