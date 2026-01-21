Putin on the invitation to the Gaza Peace Council

Putin on the invitation to the Peace Council.

Putin’s full statement regarding the invitation to the Gaza Peace Council:

As for the Peace Council, we have indeed received a personal appeal from the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, inviting us to join a new international structure being created on his initiative — the Peace Council.

In this regard, I would first of all like to thank the U.S. President for this proposal. We have always supported and continue to support any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability.

We also note the contribution of the current U.S. administration to the search for a solution to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

As for our participation in the Peace Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to study the documents we have received, to consult with our strategic partners on this matter, and only after that will we be able to give a response to the invitation conveyed to us.

The proposal made to us primarily concerns a settlement in the Middle East and the search for possible ways to address the urgent problems of the Palestinian people and to resolve the most acute issues of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, I would like to note the main point. The main point is that the entire process should have a positive impact on a long-term settlement of the Palestinian–Israeli conflict, based on the relevant resolutions of the United Nations, and that the inalienable needs and wishes of the Palestinians be taken into account.

This concerns recommendations for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and its basic social infrastructure, healthcare systems, water supply, and the establishment of uninterrupted food provision.

Therefore, already now, even before we decide on the issue of participation in the membership and the work of the Peace Council itself, taking into account Russia’s special relations with the Palestinian people, we could, I believe, transfer one billion U.S. dollars to the Peace Council from Russian assets frozen under the previous U.S. administration.

Adding:

Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’: Big, global megaphone for Pax Israelica?

🔴 Israel has formally joined the Board of Peace, the Trump-chaired body ostensibly tasked with promoting “stability, restor[ing] dependable and lawful governance, and secur[ing] enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

🔴 Over a dozen other nations that have agreed to participate so far, from Albania and Argentina to the UAE, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, plus Kosovo (another Western-backed ethnostate squatting on another country’s land).

🔴 More than three dozen others have been invited, from major US allies (Germany, Britain, and Japan) to BRICS powers (Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and Russia), as well as Ukraine. Four US European allies have turned Trump down (France, Italy, Sweden and Norway).

Devil’s in the details

♦️ The Board’s executive body says everything that needs to be said about its priorities, and has been stacked with neocons and Zionists, from Marco Rubio and Tony Blair to Jared Kushner and lesser-known but no less important faces, like Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo – the Epstein-linked asset manager.

♦️ For “day-to-day strategy and operations,” Trump appointed two more ‘friends of Israel’: Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum.

♦️ Lightstone is the CEO of the Abraham Accord Peace Institute in Washington, and a former senior advisor to the US ambassador in Israel whose AAPI bio openly boasts about the “instrumental” role he played in moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. Netanyahu offered him a senior election advisor job in 2021.

👉 Gruenbaum is a Trump and DOGE-linked finance whiz kid best known for spearheading financial crackdowns on US universities over pro-Palestine activism under the guise of “antisemitism.”

So, to summarize: the Board of Peace is

a) chaired by Donald ‘Israel has never had a better friend’ Trump

b) has an executive board filled with Zionists

c) entrusts daily operations to two more Zionists

🇮🇱 What kind of peace does the board have in mind, exactly? Pax Israelica?