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Deadly Global Virus Predicted in 2 Instances
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34 views • March 06, 2020
It's no coincidence that the sickness spreading worldwide was planned ahead of time and caused on purpose by powers that be. Pray that you, your family, and friends will be protected from this virus and do not be afraid. YAHUSHUA (JESUS in Hebrew) has promised to supply our needs no matter what (As stated in Book of Matthew).
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