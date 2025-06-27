BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MIXED REVIEWS FOR OVERHAULED ACIP
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5760 followers
0
15 views • 20 hours ago

Jefferey breaks down pivotal moments from the first ACIP meeting under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's newly appointed panel. From the CDC’s troubling defense of rising vaccine-related deaths reported to VAERS, to shocking stats on plummeting COVID-19 vaccination rates in children, the session pulled no punches. But it wasn’t all bad news—under a new tone of transparency and caution, the restructured committee (featuring Dr. Robert Malone) voted to recommend an RSV vaccine while voting to stop recommending flu shots containing thimerosal for children, pregnant women, and adults.

newsdelbigtreethehighwire
