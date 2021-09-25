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REGIONE LOMBARDIA TESTIMONIANZA DI METODO MAFIOSO
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21 views • September 25, 2021
denuncia del METODO MAFIOSO per eludere sistemi di rilevazione sierolocici
REGIONE DELLA LOMBARDIA = AZIENDA PRIVATA con scopo di lucro (mafioso) REGISTRATA NEL PARADISO FISCALE del DELAWARE https://bit.ly/3dGZ3aI
gestita dalla 'ndrangheta calabrese: https://bit.ly/2WgWOXK
REGIONE DELLA LOMBARDIA = AZIENDA PRIVATA con scopo di lucro (mafioso) REGISTRATA NEL PARADISO FISCALE del DELAWARE https://bit.ly/3dGZ3aI
gestita dalla 'ndrangheta calabrese: https://bit.ly/2WgWOXK
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