Palestinian fighters continue to target enemy soldiers and Israeli military sites
Palestinian fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigade as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation continue to target Israeli army positions and military sites in the occupied territories. Amid Zionist preparations for a land invasion of Gaza, Ayash 250 long-range missiles and heavy-caliber mortars from Palestinian fighters struck several enemy positions, east of the border fence in Khan Yunis, in Safed and Sderot.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

gazaidfal-qassam brigadeal-aqsa flood operation

