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White Mystery Clots: Scientists Weighing in From All Over the World
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391 views • February 04, 2022
Scientists from all over the world are checking in since Board Certified Embalmer Richard Hirschman appeared on the Dr. Jane Ruby Show to reveal the strange, never-before-seen white clots!
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Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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