BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DJT Takeover of America 08/23/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
805 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • August 23, 2021
Unless something happens in a big way, America doesn't have very much longer. Will the Lord consider the Suitcase Nukes, when they go off, as judgement? Will there be some kind of a new virus? Prophecy indicates that there might be another election coming or at least, a correction.

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

Visit us here to register for the Solemn September Assembly:
http://www.watchmanstrumpet.com

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog

Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon

Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/

EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
prophecyprophecy clubstan johnson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Ramon Tomey
Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Douglas Harrington
OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

Chase Codewell
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy