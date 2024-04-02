New video of the Russian Rocket Attack on the DneproGES HPP on March 22 - consequences for Crocus Hall Attack

New video of the rocket attack on the DneproGES on March 22 and its consequences.
Not sure what GES is... I added HPP. Cynthia
Missile attack on Dnipro HPP on March 22 – what is known
Russia carried out the largest-scale attack on Ukraine’s power grid since the invasion on March 22, with the most serious attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant in Zaporizhzhya, which suspended operations.
The plant was hit at least eight times, at the Dnipro HPP. A fire broke out at the facility. In total, Russia fired at least 20 missiles at Zaporizhzhya.
