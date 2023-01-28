Jason Whitlock Mocks New 'Satanic Golden Medusa' Statue Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Jason Whitlock Mocks New 'Satanic Golden Medusa' Statue Honoring Ruth Bader GinsbergPodcast host Jason Whitlock mocked the newly released "Satanic Golden Medusa" statue honoring a the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Then he launches into a comic relief on more statues honoring additional leftist figures. Hilarious!
https://rumble.com/v27a95c-jason-whitlock-mocks-new-satanic-golden-medusa-statue-honoring-ruth-bader-g.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=26
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.