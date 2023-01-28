Create New Account
Jason Whitlock Mocks New 'Satanic Golden Medusa' Statue Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsberg
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago
Jason Whitlock Mocks New 'Satanic Golden Medusa' Statue Honoring Ruth Bader GinsbergPodcast host Jason Whitlock mocked the newly released "Satanic Golden Medusa" statue honoring a the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Then he launches into a comic relief on more statues honoring additional leftist figures. Hilarious! 

https://rumble.com/v27a95c-jason-whitlock-mocks-new-satanic-golden-medusa-statue-honoring-ruth-bader-g.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=26 

tucker carlsonruth bader ginsbergsatanic statuejason whitlockny courthouse

