@JimFergusonUK - Are we on the brink of a Global Financial Crash?

@JimFergusonUK

Exclusive Breaking: Are we on the brink of a Global Financial Crash?





Philosopher, businessman, author and investor joins me to discuss Trump, the globalists and what people can do to protect their finances.Trump Election interference is guaranteed!The World Economic Forum ( WEF ) are stating there will be no more elections.FBI,CIA and other three letter agencies have been politicised and weaponised.Globalists have no loyalty to their countries or their people. They serve only the globalist elitists and self interests.Hi Debt is a major red flag in the United States which will potentially collapse the US Dollar. This will affect the markets globally.Gold is climbing which is also an indicator of volatility within the markets as people seek to protect their wealth. Chinese may be about to make a move on Taiwan. Digital ID and CBDC's are a form of totalitarian control of the masses and populations around the world. There isn't much time left. People need to start to protect themselves, their families and their businesses right now. WHO is a front organisation for Bill Gates. Gates funds the WHO with 86% funding and he wields far too much control.Our respective countries must not hand over our sovereignty to Bill Gates ( WHO )

