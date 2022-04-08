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Clown Planet News (8 April, 2022): Kill the Chickens, Austrian Clergy Stands up Against Vaccines, NWO Update
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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20 views • April 09, 2022
https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1511751936109916168

https://www.msn.com/en-in/money/topstories/coca-cola-launches-pixel-flavoured-virtual-drink-in-metaverse-how-you-can-e2-80-98taste-e2-80-99-it/ar-AAW0JFz

https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1512192241959284747

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1512130490022735881

https://www.ncregister.com/news/abortion-plus-proposed-constitutional-amendment-in-vermont-would-create-reproductive-autonomy-right

https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/alabama-passes-bills-targeting-trans-minors-lgbtq-classroom-discussion-rcna23444?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma

https://www.wfla.com/news/politics/florida-lawmaker-to-ban-transgender-drugs-surgery-for-minors/

https://www.livescience.com/ufo-report-human-biological-injuries

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1511786251757797381

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/its-a-new-ballgame-cracker-jack-introduces-cracker-jill

https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/08/bird-flu-the-next-pandemic/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-considers-vaccines-protect-poultry-deadly-bird-flu-2022-04-04/

https://twitter.com/himalayavoices/status/1511832032288010248

https://scroll.in/video/1021292/control-your-souls-desire-for-freedom-drones-and-robots-to-shanghai-residents-in-lockdown

https://twitter.com/_TeacherExposed/status/1504139595658629121

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/austrian-clergy-release-statement-denouncing-illegal-jab-mandate-the-church-cannot-remain-silent/

https://summit.news/2022/04/07/pentagon-says-russia-ukraine-war-likely-to-last-for-years/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pope-strongest-statements-yet-kisses-ukrainian-flag-while-decrying-massacre-bucha

http://www.urmedium.com/c/presstv/107681

https://www.rokfin.com/post/81731/Twitter-Jail-For-Questioning-The-Narrative--The-US-Info-War-Against-Russia-with-Scott-Ritter

https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/

https://in-this-together.com/temp-ukraine-war-part-4/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxb-HYnaMSM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cw27U1524A

https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220407/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/more-sports/athletics-boston-marathon-restricts-russian-belarusian-runners/ar-AAVWkov

https://twitter.com/michaelcburgess/status/1511813510736531465

https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1511755355449135115

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/just-for-the-record-the-more-you?s=r

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/more-covid-insanity?s=r

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/you-need-to-be-boosted-every-30-days?s=r

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2014/09/stronger-than-democracy/380774/
Keywords
russiavaccineukrainecurrencycovidbide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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