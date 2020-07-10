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NO. All Black People Don't Think Alike! One Black Man's Perspective on Trump and the Current State of of Affairs in America
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16 views • July 10, 2020
The notion that all Black people hate Trump pushed by the Radical Left is not only incorrect, but it should also be incredibly insulting to all Black Americans. This young man presents a powerful prespective in his first ever video rant on social media. BRILLIANT AND COMPELLING!!
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