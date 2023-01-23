https://gettr.com/post/p23loan1b11 【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】1/1/2023 The recurrence of the various tragedies in Communist China is due to the fact that communism has wiped out all the civilization that China had throughout the history. At the very least, human beings should be respected and honored at birth and death. In Communist China, however, countless corpses have been eaten by stray dogs, thrown into the Yellow River, or buried and burned in mass graves. This marks the fundamental difference between the CCP’s ignorance and barbarism and the civilization of the West.

#CCP #barbarism #civilization #takedowntheCCP #communism





【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】1/1/2023 中共国各种悲剧的不断上演缘于共产主义扼杀了中国历史传承下来的所有文明；人最起码要生得有尊严、走得有尊严，而中共国现在却有多少尸体被野狗吃掉或被扔到黄河或被共葬？这就是文明的西方和愚昧、野蛮的中共本质的不同

#中共 #野蛮 #文明 #消灭中共 #共产主义