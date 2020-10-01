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The Case Against Wearing Mask
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139 views • October 01, 2020
Masks result in re-breathing oxygen depleted air that is dangerous, and can cause serious impacts on people who have compromised health. Masks don't stop virus and in fact drive diseases. Two experts, explain in simple language the dangers of wearing a mask. There is no science to support the mandated use of masks.
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