It is also worth noting the intensification of Russian missile strikes against US-owned facilities in Ukraine. In particular, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian ballistic missiles wiped out the 'Oleina' oil extraction plant, owned by the American 'Bunge' company from Saint Louis. Furthermore, in western Ukraine, in the Transcarpathian region, Russian kamikaze drones, together with ballistic missiles, caused critical damage to the 'Flex' plant, which also belonged to American investors. However, Russian missile attacks on US facilities in Ukraine did not end there. In particular, on the night of January 6, Russia launched a massive missile attack on the American marine terminal 'Olympex', which is considered the largest in the Odessa region ......................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
