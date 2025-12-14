Q & A When UFOs, NDEs & Consciousness Intersect Rey Hernandez and the Greater Reality

Part 2 of 2. Q & A

Exploring Consciousness and Near-Death Experiences





Reinerio shared his experiences with telepathy and near-death experiences, emphasizing the concept of consciousness as a fundamental aspect of existence. He discussed a book by Yossi Ronen titled "1" that explores the interconnectedness of all minds and the idea that near-death experiences reveal we are part of a single consciousness. Barbara, who earned the first graduate degree in consciousness studies, asked why physical experiences manifest if consciousness is fundamental, to which Reinerio explained that physical manifestations help validate these experiences for those who might otherwise dismiss them as insanity. He also mentioned that near-death experiencers and researchers like Dr. Edgar Mitchell believe physical experiences are necessary for learning and growth, particularly the lesson of learning to love each other.





Physical Experiences and Free Will

The group discussed the importance of physical experiences and free will, with Reinerio explaining that life reviews after death allow individuals to reflect on their choices made during physical experiences. Rich shared his concerns about potential misuse of paranormal and psionic technologies by certain groups for mind control and a "hive mind" scenario, which Reinerio dismissed as "bullshit." Barbara added that she agreed with Rich's concerns and mentioned her suspicion about certain individuals and organizations involved in these activities, including their connection to a project for a one-world government based in Jerusalem.





Interdimensional UFO Experiences Discussed

Reinerio discussed his research on UFO experiences, explaining that most encounters are non-physical and interdimensional rather than physical alien encounters. He shared that 80% of experiences fall into the "other" category, with energy beams and human-looking beings being the most common types. Reinerio emphasized that consciousness is fundamental to reality and that near-death experiences, out-of-body experiences, and UFO encounters suggest a holographic nature of reality. The discussion concluded with Barbara and Brian agreeing to schedule a future one-on-one video conversation to discuss consciousness studies and UFO phenomena further.





