'Your boss might be able to force you' to take the vaccine

Sky News Australia - 22 Apr 2021



Sky News host Paul Murray says while "the government can't make you take the vaccine", there was a ruling today from the Fair Work Commission that says "your boss might be able to force you to do so". "You've heard over and over and over again, the vaccine will not be compulsory... and that's largely the case," he said. "There was a worker at a child care centre who didn't want to get a flu injection... they claimed to have medical issues, but they were ruled not to be appropriate and this is openly being interpreted as the green light to say... this might be about to kick in... when it comes to taking your COVID-19 vaccine."