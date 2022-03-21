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The Politics of Healthcare
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205 views • March 21, 2022
Today I speak with Steven LaTulippe, MD about how he has been treated since speaking out against the Covid mandates and where he is with his legal battles. We speak further about traveling without a mask, vaccine updates and the politicization of healthcare. We also discuss the conflict in Ukraine and the Big Reset agenda. If you are offended by strong conservative views, this is not the episode for you.
ABOUT MY GUEST
Steve LaTulippe M.D. is a physician board certified in Family Medicine, a retired United States Air Force officer, and a Bible college and seminary-trained ordained minister whose focus was Christian doctrine and Bible interpretation. His medical practice has focused on pain and addiction medicine. His military service includes flying the KC-135 Stratotanker and an RF-4C phantom, then later serving as Chief of Medicine in the Oregon Air National Guard. Steve is currently fighting the battle of cancel culture in medicine, and he has published a book, Unity Without Compromise, as an instrumental tool towards unifying potentially the greatest force on earth—the Christians.
Unity Without Compromise Radio Show host, Dr. LaTulippe, combines his experience as a physician, a seminary-trained ordained minister, and a retired Air Force officer, to boldly reveal the truth, expose lies, and show precisely how we can unite as Christians and Patriots into a powerful force against the present darkness that threatens our God-given freedoms that made America great.
Find him online at: https://www.americaoutloud.com/author/dr-steve-latulippe/
ABOUT MY GUEST
Steve LaTulippe M.D. is a physician board certified in Family Medicine, a retired United States Air Force officer, and a Bible college and seminary-trained ordained minister whose focus was Christian doctrine and Bible interpretation. His medical practice has focused on pain and addiction medicine. His military service includes flying the KC-135 Stratotanker and an RF-4C phantom, then later serving as Chief of Medicine in the Oregon Air National Guard. Steve is currently fighting the battle of cancel culture in medicine, and he has published a book, Unity Without Compromise, as an instrumental tool towards unifying potentially the greatest force on earth—the Christians.
Unity Without Compromise Radio Show host, Dr. LaTulippe, combines his experience as a physician, a seminary-trained ordained minister, and a retired Air Force officer, to boldly reveal the truth, expose lies, and show precisely how we can unite as Christians and Patriots into a powerful force against the present darkness that threatens our God-given freedoms that made America great.
Find him online at: https://www.americaoutloud.com/author/dr-steve-latulippe/
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