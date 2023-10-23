Richard Burdick's String Quartet “In Control” tuned to 274Hz (Op. 308 No. 39) #iching #stringquartet

The CD is out:

https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/album/cd81-64-string-quartets-op-308-i-ching-music-of-richard-o-burdick

This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher.





Follow me and share:

AppleMusic: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/richard-o-burdick/280548870BandCamp: https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/?external_follow=1

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/RoBurdick/posts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ICHINGMUSIC

Freetalk: https://freetalk.app/RoBurdick

Gab: https://gab.com/R_Burdick

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/r_o_burdick

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richard_o_burdick/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-burdick-4340b116/?trk=public-profile-join-page

Locals: https://composerfrenchhornist.locals.com/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/richard_o_burdick/

ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/richardoburdick/songs

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@richardoscarburdick

TrutSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@R_O_Burdick

Twitter: https://twitter.com/R_O_Burdick

Website: https://i-ching-music.com/

Serious Inquiries: [email protected]

Do you have CD’s to distribute? Try DistroKid I use it!

►► Get 7% off DistroKid when you signup through my custom link →

https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/2284591

Thanks again for watching! :-)

For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:

https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html