Liver Health vs Iron Overload. Morley Robbins www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com

More at www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCopperIron.html
Iron overload in the liver and body tissue causes fatigue, parasites, rapid-aging and autoimmune problems.
Book Title: Cure Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution you are looking for. www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com
Blood Test Problems: "...we think that metals that show up in the blood are perfectly representative of the concentration of the tissue...we go to the doctor, we get a blood test, a report comes back...'these are your levels'. We've just assumed that what's in the blood is going to be a perfect representation of what's in the tissue. But that's NOT true at all..."
Full Show: The Chantel Ray Way, Why We Have A Lack of Copper In Our Diets, Fatigue, & more with Morley Robbins! Waist Away Podcast. www.youtube.com/watch?v=ff0i8egERz4
The amazing Morley Robbins, MBA, CHC, at www.RCP123.org, also known as The Magnesium Man is the author of Cure Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution you are looking for. Robbins is a phenomenal health communicator, drawing on amazing amounts of research data. He is also a certified health coach, founder of The Root Cause Protocol and founder of the Magnesium Advocacy Group.
Robbins has 32 years of experience as a Hospital Executive and Executive Consultant with a BA in Biology (Denison University, Ohio) and MBA from George Washington University in Healthcare Administration. Morley reads through vast quantities of medical research to decipher the core inter-relationships on magnesium, copper, retinol and iron. ~ www.RCP123.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.