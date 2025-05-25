Covid Long Haulers: Let's check into group therapy time!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are a few people in there who are vaxx-injured, but even they don't know what's going on. That admin is a total kook. If he doesn't agree with you, you're deleted. If you violate these retards' belief system, they attack or cower in the corner.
This is proof that these psychos are total fruit loops.
Damn. What happened to everybody?
Source
https://m.facebook.com/groups/www.facebook.comgroups373920943948661covidcaregrou/posts/1416771789663566/
Music: The Doors - The Changeling
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report